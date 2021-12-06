Bersatu to haul up Ali Biju for entering Sarawak election against orders

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan speaks to media during a press conference at Bersatu Hang Tuah headquarters in Ayer Keroh Melaka November 17, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 6 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will take action against Datuk Ali Biju for contesting as an independent candidate in the Sarawak state election against the party’s orders, said Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

The Bersatu information chief said party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin previously announced previously that the party would not contest in the state election and would give full support to GPS candidates.

“The Bersatu constitution states that any member who contests without party permission will face strict disciplinary action, which included immediate termination.

"The same rules apply in Sarawak and the party will make an appropriate announcement on this matter," he said in a statement today.

This morning, Ali submitted his nomination papers to defend his Krian state assembly seat as an independent, at the Krian Community Hall in Seratok.

The two-term assemblyman and Saratok MP is the currently the deputy minister for energy and natural resources at the federal level, and joined Bersatu after exiting PKR during the Sheraton move in 2020.

Ali will be up against GPS candidate from Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Friday Belik as well as Musa Dinggat from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Danny Kuan from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) in a four-cornered fight.

Despite Muhyiddin’s announcement, Ali denied on Saturday that he had given up his seat to GPS.

Another PN party, PAS, also fielded their lone candidate in Beting Maro.