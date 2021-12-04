PAS to field just one candidate in Sarawak polls, far cry from 11 in 2016

PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (2nd left) with PAS candidate for Dun Beting Baru Mohammad Arifirizul Paijo (2nd right) at the Waterfront Hotel in Kuching December 4, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Dec 4 — PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said today that the party will only contest for one seat for the upcoming Sarawak state election.

He said that the Islamist party’s leadership has agreed to field 37-year-old Mohammad Arifiriazul Paijo in Beting Maro.

“PAS central leadership has decided to field one candidate in Beting Maro constituency , N29. And the Syura Council has decided to approve the candidate who will contest in the state election Mohammad Arifiriazul Paijo,” he said during a press conference here.

In the 2016 state election, PAS had contested 11 and won none.

The federal minister said PAS decided to contest in just one seat so that its campaigners can concentrate all its effort in just one constituency.

“Another reason why PAS will only contest in one seat is because of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country and people are still anxious about having a state election in this kind of situation,” he added.

Previously, Tuan Ibrahim said that it’s decision to contest in the 12th Sarawak state election will be used to gauge the PAS machinery’s preparations to face the 15th general election.

He also asserted that PAS’ decision to contest is not to oppose the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak, but more to gauge its efforts.