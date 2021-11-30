Covid-19: SDMC says new cases in Sarawak remain at two digits

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said of the new cases, only four had lung infection and requiring respiratory support while another 94 cases had mild or no symptoms. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Nov 30 — The Covid-19 new cases in Sarawak remain at two digits with 98 cases recorded today, bringing the cumulative number in the state to 250,720.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said of the new cases, only four had lung infection and requiring respiratory support while another 94 cases had mild or no symptoms.

The highest number of cases was recorded in Kuching Division with 25, followed by Sibu (19), Miri (13), Bintulu (11) and Limbang (seven).

Three more fatalities were recorded today involving individuals aged between 50 and 76.

Meanwhile, the number of active clusters in Sarawak remains at four, namely, Putai 2 Cluster in Mabong, Ensurai (Limbang), Jalan Sultan Tengah Rampangi and Ong Tiang Swee (Kuching). — Bernama