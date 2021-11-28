Sarawak CM launches GPS election machinery, says voters need stable state government

Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said that GPS can make a clean sweep of all the 82 seats to be contested in the state election. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Nov 28 – Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg tonight launched Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) election machinery ahead of the December 18 state polls.

He urged the four component parties for their full cooperation so that the coalition will continue to bring honour to the state.

“We have to give back the mandate to the people because we no longer have any power. We are in injury time. If we are playing football, our time is up.

“With GPS back in power, the future of the state is assured,” he said.

He added that GPS can make a clean sweep of all the 82 seats to be contested in the state election.

He said the message conveyed by the voters in the Melaka state election recently was very clear.

“I think that was the signal they were sending,” he said, stressing that Sarawak has a stable government.

“It must be stable forever in Sarawak,” he said.

Speaking to reporters later, he said GPS has been preparing for the state election since last year as the five-year term of the dissolved state assembly expired on June 7 this year.

He said the election machinery was set up earlier in preparation for the state election.