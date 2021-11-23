PM: Buy Malaysian Products Campaign, Mega Sales Programme to be intensified next year

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at the Domestic Trade Awards 2020, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur, November 23, 2021. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The government, through the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP), will continue with high-impact campaigns such as the Buy Malaysian Products Campaign (KBBM) and Mega Sales Programme (PJM).

Both KBBM and PJM will be intensified next year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said, adding that KBBM was found to have a positive impact on the domestic economy while PJM had met its sales targets.

“Sales of Malaysian-made goods under KBBM for 2020 reached RM3.3 billion compared to RM2.87 billion in 2019.

“PJM, meanwhile, performed as targeted, with the target of RM100 million in sales value for the fourth quarter of 2020 met after RM135.9 million in sales value was recorded,” he said in his speech at the Domestic Trade Awards 2020 (APDN 2020) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here tonight.

Also present were Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi and Minister of Federal Territories Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim. — Bernama