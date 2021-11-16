Data on unvaccinated civil servants being refined, says Public Service Dept D-G

Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman said that the PSD had requested reports from department heads on two matters, namely, the number of those who have yet to be vaccinated and how they would deal with the unvaccinated staff. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 16 — The Public Service Department (PSD) is refining the data of civil servants who still refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before making a decision on the action that can be taken, said its director-general, Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman.

He said that the PSD had requested reports from department heads on two matters, namely, the number of those who have yet to be vaccinated and how they would deal with the unvaccinated staff.

“Both of these things take into account the need for civil servants to continue to provide services because they cannot sit at home,” he told the media after the PSD town hall session with public university residents and PSD-sponsored students at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), today.

Mohd Khairul Adib said that the PSD had requested a period of two weeks to look at the data of civil servants who have yet to be vaccinated.

The PSD had issued a circular mandating civil servants to get vaccinated before November 1, or they could face disciplinary action including dismissal.

On November 8, Mohd Khairul Adib was reported to have said that the Ministry of Education staff were believed to constitute the biggest group of civil servants who have yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19. — Bernama