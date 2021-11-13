Health Ministry: Total of 79.3pc of Malaysian adolescent population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

According to Health Ministry data via CovidNOW website, 97.7 per cent or 22,854,725 individuals of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 95.2 per cent or 22,278,477 of these individuals were fully vaccinated. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — A total of 79.3 per cent or 2,495,444 individuals of the adolescent population aged between 12 and 17 in the country have received full vaccination for Covid-19 as at 11.59 pm last night.

According to Health Ministry (MOH) data via CovidNOW website, 97.7 per cent or 22,854,725 individuals of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 95.2 per cent or 22,278,477 of these individuals were fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 75.9 per cent or 24,773,921 individuals of the overall population of the country have been given two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

In this regard, 114,704 doses of vaccine were dispensed yesterday involving 33,258 fully vaccinated, 7,388 getting their first dose and 74,058 receiving their booster shots, bringing the cumulative doses of vaccine dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) now to 51,077,813.

Apart from that, the cumulative booster shots administered now stand at 900,201. — Bernama