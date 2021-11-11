Masing's widow makes Parti Rakyat Sarawak’s list of candidates for Baleh in Sarawak election

Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum speaks to reporters outside Masing’s residence. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Nov 11 — Fresh from the loss of its president and Baleh lawmaker Tan Sri James Masing, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) is getting feedback from its branch members on his replacement in the coming state election.

Deputy president Datuk Joseph Salang said the names mentioned include Masing's widow, Puan Sri Corrine Masing, Masing's nephew Ugak Kumbong, and Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson.

“We are listening to the views of the branch on the choice of candidates as to who will eventually be recommended to contest in Baleh,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

Salang said the PRS central leadership will leave the decision on who to field in Baleh to the branch leaders.

He added that the Baleh branch has yet to hold its meeting since Ugak, who is its deputy chairman, is still in Kuala Lumpur for the Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Masing, 72, died due to heart complications on October 31. He had contracted Covid-19 prior to that.

He has been Baleh assemblyman since 1983 when he stood on Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) ticket.

He was elected PRS president following the deregistration of PBDS in 2004.