A man wearing a face mask is seen at Kampung Datuk Keramat, Kuala Lumpur, October 28, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded 6,323 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hour period, continuing an upward trend since Monday.

This makes it the second day in a row that daily cases have numbered more than 6,000. Yesterday, the ministry logged 6,243 cases.

Malaysia’s cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic now stand at 2,528,821.

