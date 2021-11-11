Guan Eng: DAP all good with Adly as Pakatan’s Melaka CM nominee

Lim Guan Eng arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court November 11, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has welcomed Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) nomination of Amanah’s Adly Zahari for the position of chief minister of Melaka ahead of the state elections.

The Bagan MP said that the decision to pick Adly was a wise one as he was also the former chief minister of the state for 22 months before the collapse of the PH federal government following last year’s ‘Sheraton Move’.

“Adly is widely accepted and popularly known as a people-friendly chief minister with a clean background implementing people-centric policies for the Melaka rakyat regardless of race, religion or background.

“Adly’s choice will also help PH to get back on track with our reformist agenda in line with PH’s ideals and principles that can connect with the aspirations of the ordinary rakyat,” he said in a statement today.

Lim said that PH’s election manifesto — dubbed Maju Bersama Rakyat — includes 32 initiatives to help both the people of Melaka and businesses in the state, adding that PH offers an alternative to Perikatan Nasional (PN) or Barisan Nasional (BN) who he claims have failed to manage the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic recession that followed it.

“Uniting around a competent chief minister candidate in Adly, PH offers a genuine alternative in contrast to the failed PN or BN administrations that failed both to manage the Covid-19 pandemic causing record infections and deaths, as well as failed to overcome the economic recession.

“Both PN and BN have no credibility and track record in uniting the people, being inclusive and putting the people ahead of cronies,” he said.

Lim also said he is in support of PH leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s suggestion for a televised debate between PH and BN chief minister candidates to allow voters to make an informed choice — leaving PN out as it has not decided on a candidate for the post.

He also urged Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Annuar Musa to act fast so parties may be given equal airtime on national television and radio to campaign for the Melaka polls, following the ban on candidates and political parties to campaign or even meet voters.

“There is no reason for any delay in view of the well-received television debate between me and Transport Minister (Datuk Seri) Wee Ka Siong on Wee’s failed cabotage policy on submarine cable repairs.

“Despite the failure of Wee to stick to facts and figures, this will allow voters to make up their own minds who is best qualified, competent, and credible with political integrity to carry out a reformist agenda and establish a good government,” he said.

The Melaka state election comes after the dissolution of the state assembly after four assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

Melaka has seen three different state administrations headed by three different chief ministers in the span of four years and takes place amidst a stabilising Covid-19 situation in the country.

Nomination Day for the state elections was held on November 8, with the state scheduled to vote on November 20 — with 28 state seats to be contested.

On November 9, BN announced that Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali — who was the chief minister until four elected representatives withdrew support for him — would be its candidate for the post, while PH announced Adly would be his contender yesterday.

Only PN has yet to decide its candidate for chief minister.