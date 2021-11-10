PNB urged to establish unit trust fund for autistic-PwD group

National Autism Society of Malaysia (NASOM) Titiwangsa branch Parent-Teacher Support Group Chairman Datuk E. Sivabalan said the proposal for a PwD Unit Trust Fund or ASOKU in short, differs in the sense that the government will provide matching grants for the group. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) has been urged to establish a unit trust fund akin to Amanah Saham Nasional (ASN) to ensure the future well being of those with autism and persons with disabilities (PwD), especially children.

National Autism Society of Malaysia (NASOM) Titiwangsa branch Parent-Teacher Support Group Chairman Datuk E. Sivabalan said the proposal for a PwD Unit Trust Fund or ASOKU in short, differs in the sense that the government will provide matching grants for the group.

“For each ringgit invested for children with disabilities by their parents or guardian, the government will match it with another.

“The Social Welfare Department (JKM) can also be involved in this project by channelling part of funds for the PWD group to ASOKU,” he said in a statement here today.

Through this effort, Sivabalan said JKM funds will be the future savings of PwDs besides those capable among the group also given opportunities to be appointed the board of companies in which ASOKU have substantial investments.

“Companies can be asked to appoint PwDs to the board of directors on the grounds that ASOKU had made large investments with them and hold a large equity,” he said.

Sivabalan hopes to discuss the idea with OKU Sentral president Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi for the matter to be brought forward to the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry.

“Through this effort, JKM will be able to register more PwDs as one condition of joining ASOKU is that they must be registered with the department,” he said. — Bernama