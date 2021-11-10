Johor govt to table 2022 state budget next Thursday, says Speaker

As the sitting scheduled for November 18 to 25 coincides with the Melaka state election, Johor State Assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat reminded all state assemblymen to not miss the tabling of the state budget. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Nov 10 — The Johor government will table the 2022 state budget at the State Assembly sitting next Thursday.

As the sitting scheduled for November 18 to 25 coincides with the Melaka state election, Johor State Assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat reminded all state assemblymen to not miss the tabling of the state budget.

“We have notified all assemblymen on October 27 that the state assembly will sit on the said dates to enable Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad to table the state budget for next year.

“(Attending) the state assembly sitting is more important than campaigning (for the state election) in Melaka,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Suhaizan also said the same standard operating procedures will be used for the sitting, which includes a mandatory Covid-19 screening for all assemblymen, heads of departments, state assembly staff and members of the media. — Bernama