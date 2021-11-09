BN candidate confident Rim seat continues as fix deposit for coalition

A general view of Dewan Kompleks Japerun, the nomination centre for the Melaka state by election in Tanjung Bidara, Melaka November 8, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, Nov 9 — The Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Rim state constituency, Datuk Khaidhirah Abu Zahar is confident BN would be successful in defending the seat as it is considered a stronghold and fixed deposit of BN.

Khaidhirah who is fondly called Dira said the performance of the incumbent, Datuk Ghazale Muhamad who won the seat in the 14th general election would also be the premise to continue capturing voters for BN in the constituency.

“Since being chosen and nominated as the candidate yesterday, I have been receiving undivided support from both residents and party machinery.

“In his two-term, I have not received any complaints on Datuk Wira Ghazale as the assemblyman here,” she told the media here today.

Therefore, Khaidhirah is determined to continue the sterling performance of Ghazale in the constituency which is the birthplace of her family.

As a woman candidate, Khaidhirah said her mission is to focus on education development and to boost the information delivery network to raise the living standard of women folk.

Khaidhirah who is also an Umno Supreme Council member was selected as among the 28 BN candidates for the state election on November 20.

She is the daughter of the eighth chief minister of Melaka, the late Datuk Seri Abu Zahar Ithnin and she is also a new face to contest in a three-cornered clash with Azalina Abdul Rahman (Perikatan Nasional) and B.Prasanth (Pakatan Harapan).

Meanwhile, Ghazale said he is confident with the capability of the young candidate replacing him and is confident the candidate would continue his service in Rim.

“The time has come for us to give way to new faces to continue our roles. We are confident and are prepared to advise and guide the young candidates,” he said. — Bernama