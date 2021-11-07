Melaka election to be barometer for PAS direction in GE15, says Tuan Ibrahim

PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man greets members of the media at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 7 — The Melaka state election on November 20 will be the barometer to determine the direction of PAS with Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the 15th general election (GE15), said its deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

Tuan Ibrahim said the results of Melaka election which would witness three-corner fights between PN, Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH), would be important to decide the plan and future of PAS in the alliance.

“PAS will empower the strength of parties in PN as PAS is a component of the alliance.

“The results of Melaka election will be part of PAS’s future plan and I think many would want to see Melaka election as an indicator (for GE15 cooperation),” he said in a media conference after the party’s 67th Muktamar here today.

In this regard, he said all PAS candidates contesting in the Melaka election on Nov 20 need to take a baiah (pledge of allegiance) as other PAS candidates in past elections.

Tuan Ibrahim said this is to ensure all candidates did not betray the party after winning the election on the support and ticket of PAS.

“PAS has been consistent against the agenda of party-hopping unlike PH which was against the agenda but suddenly in Melaka they are accepting party hoppers.

“The problem of Melaka now is that they hopped party, so Malaysians can evaluate the individuals who created problems to the people are suddenly candidates in the election,” he said and stressed that it will continue operating with Umno under Muafakat Nasional (MN).

PAS is fielding candidates in eight constituencies namely Kuala Linggi, Taboh Naning, Durian Tunggal, Kelebang, Bukit Katil, Duyong, Serkam and Merlimau. — Bernama