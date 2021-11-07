Hadi: Decision to contest under Perikatan flag in Melaka not without precedent

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks during the 67th PAS Muktamar, November 6, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — The decision to contest under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) banner during the Melaka state polls is not unusual, but in fact a tried-and-tested method for the party, said PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

The party’s official mouthpiece Harakah Daily reported Hadi as saying the party had used a similar strategy during the 1976 general election, to great success, under the stewardship of former PAS president Datuk Mohd Asri Muda.

“This shows the decision made by the PAS Central Working Committee to run with the Perikatan Nasional logo at the Melaka state election is not that unusual,” he said during the party’s 67th annual congress today.

Hadi added that prior to this, many constituencies that were previously thought to be staunch Umno supporters have now switched allegiances to PAS — citing Baling, Kemaman and Gua Musang as examples.

“That is what is happening in Melaka now, even though it is supposed to be an Umno stronghold, but the times have changed,” he said.

He also pointed out that PAS MPs have never veered from their party’s goal, nor defected to other parties, crediting that to the good groundwork that they do for their constituencies.

“The Kelantan PAS government used to be bullied when it was first formed in 1959. And even though we were bullied, the people of Kelantan have always supported us until now,” he said.

On November 1, Hadi said in a statement that his party would contest the state election using the PN logo.

He said the decision was made following a meeting by the party’s Central Working Committee and took into account guidance from PAS’ Syura Ulama Council.

Melaka will vote on November 20, with 28 state seats to be contested following the collapse of the previous government.

Nomination Day is tomorrow, and early voting on November 16.