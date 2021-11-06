Rehab trainee dies from assault after alleged escape attempt, warden remanded

Kedah police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the victim, who was admitted in April for marijuana addiction, was found by the warden about 1km from the centre. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― A 31-year-old trainee of a drug rehabilitation centre in Changlun, Kubang Pasu, Kedah has died after sustaining injuries allegedly at the hands of a warden for trying to escape.

Harian Metro reported that the 46-year-old warden had allegedly stepped on the victim's neck and kicked his chest, after placing him in an isolation cell following an attempted escape from the facility at around 3am on November 4.

Kedah police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the victim, who was admitted in April for marijuana addiction, was found by the warden about 1km from the centre.

“The warden along with another staff member on a motorcycle found the victim by the roadside around 1km from the rehabilitation centre.

“The victim who was already in a weak state was taken back in a van and placed in an isolation cell,” he was quoted as saying by Harian Metro.

Kamarul said later in the morning, the warden had gone into the victim's cell at 11am and beat the resident by punching, kicking and stepping on his neck in front of other residents.

“The incident was seen by two senior trainees who continued to disperse and calm the warden from raging and beating the victim who was placed in a cell with the six other inmates.

“The warden's action caused the victim to suffer injuries to the chest, neck with a bleeding nose and after almost seven hours later the victim fainted while taking a bath with six other trainees,” he said.

Kamarul added that the warden and other trainees had taken the victim to Jitra Hospital but he was confirmed dead on the way.

A doctor confirmed the time of death at 7.50pm and later filed a police report, describing bruises and injuries on the neck, chest, below the chin, and there were also nail marks, believed to be from a fight.

Kamarul said the warden, who has since been arrested, is currently remanded for seven days to assist in investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.