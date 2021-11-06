PBB veteran believes GPS wants Sarawak polls done within Nov

PBB’s deputy information chief Datuk Peter Minos speculated that November 13 and November 27 for nomination and polling days would be preferred over other combination of dates. — Borneo Post Online pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, November 6 — A Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) veteran believes that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) wants the state election done with in November.

PBB’s deputy information chief Datuk Peter Minos speculated that November 13 and November 27 for nomination and polling days would be preferred over other combination of dates.

Some other dates being bandied around by netizens are November 27 for nomination and December 11 for polling days while political observer Prof James Chin opined that polling day could be held anywhere between December 10 to December 31.

“I personally think and predict that GPS and the caretaker government want, and are eager, for the election to be over and done with in this month. If so, probably November 13 is preferred as nomination day and November 27 for the polling day,” Minos said today.

He said that many are already speculating that nomination for the upcoming state polls will be on November 13 and polling on November 27 which gives 13 days of campaigning.

“Others have said that it will be November 27 (nomination) and December 11 (polling), also 13 days of campaigning. Which one is to be believed?

“Well, we just have to wait for the Election Commission (EC) to meet first before they announce the dates. The EC will most probably fix and announce them next week now that the Chief Minister has mentioned that the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) was dissolved when the Yang di-Pertuan Agong lifted the Emergency on November 3, and now that election must be held by virtue of the Sarawak Constitution 60 days after that dissolution,” Minos said.

He added that the deep desire for a fresh mandate as soon as possible from the people and the fatigue of waiting for the election which should have been held last June have pushed the GPS government towards the need for a snap election.

“So it is for all political parties to get prepared and be ready right now with no time to waste. You know the election will and must be held within the next 57 days from today (November 6). Make no excuses anymore for the election to be postponed or cancelled or even cancelled for being unprepared or disorganised or disunited,” he advised. — Borneo Post Online