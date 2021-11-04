Ipoh police chief: Man found dead in Taman Silibin, believed murdered

Police said a 35-year-old local man was found dead in Taman Silibin in Ipoh today, believed to have been murdered. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Nov 4 — A 35-year-old local man was found dead in Taman Silibin, here, today, believed to have been murdered.

Ipoh district police chief, ACP Yahaya Hassan said based on information received from Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, here, an injured dead man was brought by his friend to the hospital at about 4.15am today.

“The post-mortem conducted by the hospital found that the victim had died from the stab wounds on his chest,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Yahaya said following the incident, police detained three local men and were tracking down another man, aged 40, whose address was Jalan Calcutta, Buntong, here, to assist the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“Information on the incident can be channelled to the case investigation officer, ASP Norshaharah Marzuki at 017-4817800 or the Ipoh district police headquarters’ control centre at 05-2542222,” he added. — Bernama