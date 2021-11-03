Selangor Sultan, Tengku Permaisuri: Celebrate Deepavali in harmony, with respect and tolerance

The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin expressed hope that Deepavali will be celebrated in harmony, respect and tolerance, with a strong spirit of unity. — Picture via Facebook/Selangor Royal Office

SHAH ALAM, Nov 3 — The Sultan of Selangor Sultan, Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin expressed hope that Deepavali, which will be observed tomorrow, will be celebrated in harmony, respect and tolerance, with a strong spirit of unity.

In a post on the Selangor Royal Office official Facebook page today, Their Royal Highnesses hoped that the Deepavali would be celebrated in a lively manner, but at the same time to remain vigilant and comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set as Covid-19 was still in the community.

“We hope that the rays of light, which are the symbol of the Deepavali celebration, will be able to continue to radiate the spirit of unity between the races in Malaysia in facing the challenges and trials ahead,” the statement read.

Sultan Sharafuddin and Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin also conveyed their Deepavali greetings to all Hindus.

Meanwhile, Selangor Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, also extended his Deepavali greetings to all Selangor residents who celebrate this festival of light, especially the Hindus.

“As the first festival celebrated in the state after social activities are allowed to be held, following the Covid-19 pandemic that hit the country in early 2020, it is only fitting that we trace the original meaning of Deepavali, which I think is apt and timely.

“In other words, Deepavali is to be celebrated joyfully because it means the end of darkness and the beginning of a bright future, light overcoming darkness,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama