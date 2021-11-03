PM Ismail Sabri: 8,852 Rumah Keluarga Malaysia housing units allocated to military personnel

An Armed Forces personnel is seen at the Taman Bukit Angkasa PPR amid the enhanced movement control order in Kuala Lumpur July 11, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — The government will build a total of 10,200 units of Rumah Keluarga Malaysia Angkatan Tentera (RKMAT) homes and police quarters across the country under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said of the total, 8,852 of the RKMAT homes would be allocated to military personnel.

“Right now, 1,509 of the RKMAT homes are under construction, while 7,343 others are in the procurement management process,” he said when launching the RKMAT here today.

Ismail Sabri said the launch of 2,000 units of RKMAT homes today had also fulfilled 85 per cent of the needs of the military personnel in the Klang Valley. — Bernama