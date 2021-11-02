Enforcement laws on crimes against children on social media to be developed, says ministry

The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry said that the meeting agreed that a law mandating the storage of uniform subscriber data by Internet service providers would be developed to increase the enforcement of crimes against children on social media. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The issue of enforcement on crimes against children on social media, children’s educational opportunities, and the preparation for an ageing society were among the matters focused on at the National Social Council (MSN) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday.

The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) said that the meeting, conducted via video conference, agreed that a law mandating the storage of uniform subscriber data by Internet service providers would be developed to increase the enforcement of crimes against children on social media.

“The meeting also raised the need to provide educational opportunities to all children including those in rehabilitation schools as well as juvenile inmates serving time.

“The MSN also agreed to take action related to the amendment of Section 77 (3) of the Child Act 2001 to be implemented to enable more young inmates at the Henry Gurney School to have more holistic learning opportunities,” the KPWKM said in a statement today.

Apart from that, the meeting was informed of initiatives taken by the government in ensuring that the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic could be reduced among foreign workers.

According to the statement, the meeting also touched on the issue of Malaysia’s preparations towards an ageing society in 2030, based on the projected percentage of the population aged 60 and above, which will reach 15.3 per cent of the total population.

The meeting was also attended by Cabinet ministers, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Public Service Department (PSD) director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman as well senior officials of the ministries and agencies involved. — Bernama