In Kota Tinggi, 52 undocumented Indonesian migrants nabbed by Malaysian Armed Forces

Part of the 52 undocumented Indonesian migrants detained by the Malaysian Armed Forces’ (MAF) Third Infantry Division on the shores of Pasir Logok in Kota Tinggi, November 1, 2021. — Picture courtesy of the Malaysian Armed Forces’ (MAF) Third Infantry Division

KOTA TINGGI, Nov 1 — The Third Infantry Division of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), under the Ops Benteng operation, foiled an attempt by 52 undocumented migrants from Indonesia to enter the country illegally at Pasir Logok beach near here today.

The Malaysian Third Infantry Division Headquarters, in a statement today, said that at 2.30am, personnel manning the observer post detected their presence before mobilising a Quick Reaction Force (QRF) team to the area.

It said the QRF team arrived at the location and managed to immediately detain 22 illegal immigrants who had just come ashore.

“At about 4am, the team detained another additional 26 other illegal immigrants near the first location, while three other illegal immigrants were also arrested at 9.30am followed by another at 11.40am.

“All 52 illegal immigrants comprising 44 Indonesian men and eight women, aged between 19 and 53, are believed to have just arrived and attempted to enter the country through ungazetted routes,” read the statement issued here today.

The Malaysian Third Infantry Division Headquarters added that an estimated RM20,117 was seized during the operation. This included RM15,713 and IDR29,668,152 (RM8,640) as well as 35 mobile phones and jewellery.

The statement said all those detained were later taken to the Tanjung Sepang Tactical Headquarters to undergo Covid-19 checks before being handed over to the Johor Immigration Department in Setia Tropika, Kempas near Johor Baru.

“A report of the arrest was later made at the Bayu Damai police station.

“The Malaysian Armed Forces will continue to mobilise the QRF team and the Defence Intelligence Staff Division drone team with the assistance of the Royal Malaysian Navy to track down any remaining undocumented in the area,” read the statement.