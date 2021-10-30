Securities Commission says chairman’s term extended for three years

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has extended the tenure of Datuk Syed Zaid Albar as its chairman for another three years, effective November 1, 2021.

In a statement, it said the reappointment was approved by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz on June 3, 2021.

Syed Zaid was appointed as the SC’s chairman on Nov 1, 2018, and has played a pivotal role in a rapidly evolving financial landscape, leading the SC in setting the strategic direction for the growth of the capital market during exceptionally challenging times, it said. — Bernama