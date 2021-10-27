Perak health exco sees state entering Phase 4 of NRP soon

A senior citizen receives a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic under the Perak Medical Centre Group of Clinics in Ipoh June 15, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 27 — Perak state executive councillor Mohd Akmal Kamarudin predicted that Perak would enter Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) soon as Covid-19 case numbers were falling sharply.

The exco in charge of health, science, environment and green technology said this was due to the effectiveness of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“I’m optimistic that the Perak will be able to move to Phase 4 soon.

“Compliance and self-discipline must continue to be practiced by all sections of society. This is important for us to achieve the threshold value objective for the transition to the next phase,” he said on his Facebook page.

He said the transition must follow the metrics set by the NRP which takes into account hospital admissions for symptomatic cases, the use of intensive care unit (ICU) beds and the percentage of full vaccinations.

He also added that an assessment of current risk factors will be conducted by the Ministry of Health and the National Security Council (NSC) for the transition to the Phase 4.

“I urge the people of the state to work together to help the government in curbing this pandemic.

“I also hope people will enhance self-discipline in preparation for us to enter Phase 4 and then the endemic phase of Covid-19,” he said.

As of October 25, Mohd Akmal said that a total 1,591,823 or 85.5 per cent of adults in the state have been fully vaccinated while 1,640,029 or 88.0 per cent have received their first dose.

He added that a total of 137,712 or 58.1 per cent of the state’s adolescents have been fully vaccinated while 197,211 have completed their first dose for the same period.

He also said a total 19,358 have received the booster dose in Perak for the same period.

“The administration of the booster dose vaccine for health worker frontliners has started on October 15 while for non-health worker frontliners and senior citizens will commence on October 28.

“A total of seven private hospitals and 118 private clinics are involved in the immunisation programme throughout the state,” he said.

He also pointed out the admission to three low-risk quarantine and treatment centres (PKRC) in the state have seen a sharp decrease.

“Ipoh Badminton Arena has only 104 or 21.7 per cent admission out 480 of its actual capacity and Kamunting Rakan Muda Complex has only 33 or 22.0 per cent admission out of 150.

“While Sinaran Suria in Sungkai has 12 or 2.2 per cent admission out of 544,” he said.