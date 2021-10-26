Act 98 Amendment gives people more options in estate management, says minister

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan speaks at the Dewan Rakyat, October 25, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The Small Estates (Distribution) (Amendment) Bill 2021 will give the people an option in obtaining estate management services provided by the government.

The bill was tabled for a second reading in the Dewan Rakyat today by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and this is the first time amendments have been made to the Small Estates (Distribution) Act 1955 (Act 98).

Takiyuddin said this was the obligation and responsibility of the government in helping and facilitating the affairs of the people, especially for those in need of a low rate that isn’t burdensome.

“ I am confident this bill will be able to meet the existing legal constraints in filling the gaps (lacuna) and complete the legal provisions that are in force.

“...this is to ensure the management of the country’s small estates can be regulated comprehensively, efficiently and effectively, besides directly meeting the aspirations of the people,” he said.

The amendment to the bill, among others, involves the scope of creating new interpretations and provisions covering a wider small estate settlement jurisdiction as well as providing various alternatives to facilitate the people in managing applications for the division of small estates.

The amendment also proposes a scope to improve the governance structure of small estate application management through legal methods to increase the effectiveness of the optimal service delivery system.

Apart from that, the third scope gives the people the option to submit a division petition and introduces new provisions that can shorten the time period for the settlement of small estates.

The scope of the final amendment of the bill proposes the submission of petitions electronically and to improve the existing small provisions to streamline the management of small estates. — Bernama