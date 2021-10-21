Sarawak state election: PBB has identified candidates, says Nanta

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi attending a press conference in Kuching, October 21, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Oct 21 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) has identified its candidates for the 12th Sarawak state election, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, here, today.

He said the names had been submitted to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also PBB president and Sarawak Chief Minister.

“We already have the candidates for PBB but we don’t know those for the other component parties,” he said at a media conference after attending a friendly reception with Sarawak media practitioners, here, today.

The other component parties of GPS are Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

Nanta, who is also Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, said GPS had gotten ready for the Sarawak state election since last year as it should be held in 2020 but it did happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have already prepared our operations room for the state election. I have also been directed by Abang Johari to activate our election machinery including holding courses at our operations room for almost two years,” he added.

On the seats of two assemblymen from Bersatu, Nanta said the matter had not been discussed and they were still waiting for Abang Johari’s decision on this. — Bernama