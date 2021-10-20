Selangor state govt donates tablets to village chiefs

The Selangor government today donated 57 units of tablets and SIM cards to village chiefs in the state to facilitate running of hybrid meetings and for other online uses. — Shutterstock pic via AFP

SHAH ALAM, Oct 20 — The Selangor government today donated 57 units of tablets and SIM cards to village chiefs in the state to facilitate running of hybrid meetings and for other online uses.

State Rural Development, Village Traditions, Malay Customs, Culture, and Heritage Committee chairman, Borhan Aman Shah said Mentri Besar Selangor Incorporated had allocated a total of RM150,000 for the devices.

“I am confident with these devices the village chiefs will be able to maintain reports related to village heads’ performance or resource allocations and the like,” he told the media after the handover ceremony by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, here, today.

On the 2022 Selangor Budget which will be tabled on Nov 26, Borhan said the state government would focus on development projects as well as rural infrastructure improvement programmes. — Bernama