MB: Perlis places high hopes on Budget 2022

KANGAR, Oct 19 — The Perlis government is placing high hopes on the tabling of Budget 2022 that will ensure its state development is rolled out according to plan.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said Perlis has engaged with the federal government on several fronts encompassing development and the welfare of the rakyat.

“We place our hopes on two agenda for the state’s progress. We have projects on big, moderate and small scale and our hope is that they will be accepted and approved as planned,” he told Bernama here today.

He was referring to Budget 2022 which will be presented by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz on October 29 at Dewan Rakyat.

According to Azlan, he had also expressed his views and concerns to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri at a recent meeting.

“He (prime minister) has given a positive response as well as to examine it closely before a decision is reached,” he added.

Earlier, Azlan made a visit to hand over the house keys of a new state housing scheme to Sharifah Abu Bakar, 46, a resident at Kampung Nesam near here. — Bernama