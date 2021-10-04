NCER on track to achieve RM3.8b investment target in Perak for 2021

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad addresses members of the press at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building in Ipoh September 22, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 4 — The Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) targeted RM3.8 billion investments in Perak for this year said Datuk Seri Jebasingam Issace John.

The Northern Corridor Implementation Authority chief executive said that a cumulative RM2.34 billion investment has been already approved in the state as of August 31.

“This investment will create 4,400 job opportunities in Perak which will drive the socio-economic recovery of the state,” he said in the Perak Investment Commitment Council meeting held via Zoom.

Jebasingam said the RM2.34 billion high impact investment was a collective contribution from five companies, namely Eco Medi Glove Sdn Bhd, Onetexx Sdn Bhd, PNA Technologies Sdn Bhd, HICOM-Teck See Manufacturing (M) Sdn Bhd dan Dynacare Sdn Bhd.

Meanwhile, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the state government will focus on attracting strategic and high impact investments to expedite the recovery process due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that NCIA has forged close cooperation with the state government to plan, implement and coordinate development in less developed regions such as Kamunting, Kampung Gajah, Tanjung Malim and Sitiawan.

“These investments can enhance local economic growth as well as contribute towards Perak’s economic recovery,” he said.

Saarani also said that the state government encourages high-value investment in the manufacturing and services sectors, especially in Research and Development (R&D) activities, digitisation and adoption of new technologies in line with the Perak Development Plan 2040.

”I urge NCIA to attract more high impact investments to Perak. Perak needs to focus on the production of electrical, electronic and optical products as well as rubber products, especially gloves.

“This is because Perak has an advantage in these industries compared to other states. Investment-related promotions to Perak need to be expanded so that Perak becomes an investment destination in the country,” he added.