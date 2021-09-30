Langat 2 water treatment plant managed by MoF unit, says Selangor exco

Selangor Infrastructure and Public Facilities, Modernisation of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman Izham Hashim speaks to the media in Shah Alam November 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Implementation of Langat 2 Water Treatment Plant (LRAL 2) project is fully managed Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad (PAAB), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Finance, said Selangor Infrastructure, Public Facilities, Agricultural Modernisation and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman Ir Izham Hashim.

He said the state government is not directly and fully involved in the implementation of the project.

The Selangor government is only involved in matters related to the project site and on permits issued by technical agencies in the state, he added.

He said several initiatives had been carried out by the state government to overcome shortage of water supply in the state due to the delay in the completion of the LRAL2 project, including construction of the Semenyih 2 Water Treatment Plant and Labohan Dagang Water Treatment Plant.

“The state government has also obtained a loan from the Finance Ministry to implement the Mitigation Project 2 which involves the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant Phase 3 (SSP 3).

“With the projects implemented by the Selangor government, water supply to consumers in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will not be affected,” he said in a statement which was issued in response to the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 2019 Series 2 on the implementation of the LRAL 2 project which has not achieved the targeted objectives.

Izham said Selangor had also conducted several studies on the state’s water needs and the results of the study found that there were still water resources in the state that could be developed into treated water to be supplied to consumers in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

The state government, together with Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), will develop the Sungai Rasau Water Supply Scheme Project, which is expected to produce 1,400 million litres per day (MLD) of water for consumer use in the three states, he added. — Bernama