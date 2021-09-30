In Penang, walk-in Covid-19 shots for teens aged 16, 17 start today

Chow stressed that those between 12 and 15-years-old must still receive their appointments via MySejahtera prior to vaccination. — Picture by Farhan Najib

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 30 — All teenagers between 16 and 17-years-old, including students, may now visit any of the state’s Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPV) to be vaccinated without appointment, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the walk-in sessions for the teenagers will start at 2pm daily at all of the PPVs in the state.

However, he stressed that those between 12 and 15-years-old must still receive their appointments via MySejahtera prior to vaccination.

“They are advised not to walk in at any of the PPVs to avoid crowding it,” Chow said in a statement today.

According to the state health department, as of September 29, a total 32,876 teenagers between 16 and 17 years’ old have been vaccinated out of the 37,875 registered on the Vaksin Anakku portal.

As for those aged between 12 and 15 years’ old, a total of 8,312 out of 80,698 registered individuals have been vaccinated.

“To speed up the vaccination rate for teenagers at the Penang state level, the operations time of two PPVs, at SPICE Convention Centre and SP Arena, have been extended to 9pm,” he said.

He said there were also plans to introduce outreach PPVs at schools or rural areas in the state.