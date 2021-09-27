Sarawak says southern zone to move to Phase Three of recovery plan on Oct 1

The Darul Hana Bridge in Kuching, July 31, 2021. The southern zone consists of the districts of Kuching, Bau, Lundu, Samarahan, Asajaya, Simunjan, Serian and Tebedu. ― Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 27 — The southern zone of Sarawak will transit from Phase Two to Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), from October 1, the state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat said today.

It said the state Health Department and the state National Security Council have made an assessment of the Covid-19 pandemic risks involved and after taking into consideration the transition indicators of the NRP for the southern zone to the next phase.

“Therefore, SDMC has agreed for the southern to transit to Phase Three of NRP, beginning from October 1,” the secretariat said in a statement.

With the transition, the southern zone joined other districts in Sarawak into Phase Three.

The southern zone consists of the districts of Kuching, Bau, Lundu, Samarahan, Asajaya, Simunjan, Serian and Tebedu.

With the transition, the secretariat said SDMC has agreed to allow certain economic, sports, tourism and recreational activities to resume their operations, but subject to strict compliance of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the state National Security Council.

The secretariat said the SOPs can be obtained from the state Ministry of Local Government and Housing’s website COVIDNOW: https://covidnow.moh.gov.my/swak starting next week for the economic sector such as number forecast outlets, spa, wellness and reflexology and beauty centres, cyber cafes, shops selling children toys, snooker and billiard centres.

The secretariat said the operators of gymnasiums, studios relating to zumba, yoga and other forms of such activities, and swimming pools can obtain the SOPs from the state Ministry of Youth and Sports.

It also said the organisers or operators of tourism-related events and tourism products must obtain the SOPs from the state Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The secretariat, however, warned that interdistrict travel is not banned without the police permit in the southern zone.

It added drivers and workers of vehicles transporting goods and providing services are also required to undergo RTK Antigen test or saliva test for Covid-19 infection every seven days, in addition to getting the police permit.

It said such requirements are needed if the drivers and workers cross the districts frequently.

The secretariat said this decision takes effect from tomorrow.