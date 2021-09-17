Public Works Dept signs MoU on data integration programme to monitor federal projects in Sabah

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup witnesses the signing of the MoU between the Public Works Department and the Sabah JKR in Kota Kinabalu September 17, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 17 ― The Public Works Department (JKR) and Sabah JKR today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to carry out the Control and Reporting System (SKALA) data integration programme to further facilitate the process of monitoring the implementation of federal projects in the state.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said the integration of the system could benefit Malaysian JKR and Sabah JKR officers in managing projects being implemented in the state.

“Through the monitoring of the projects, it will be able to provide accurate and up-to-date information to improve the efficiency of online communication and reporting.

“This enables federal and state development project data to be accessed jointly. This data sharing will also speed up the process of reporting the physical progress of the project to enable stakeholders to obtain information immediately, besides saving costs,” he told reporters after witnessing the signing of the MoU here.

The MoU was signed by Public Works director-general Datuk Mohamad Zulkefly Sulaiman and Sabah JKR director Ali Ahmad Hamid.

The signing ceremony was also witnessed by Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Elaborating further, Arthur said cooperation between the federal and state agencies needed to be enhanced in an effort to accelerate the implementation of government projects and programmes towards digital transformation.

Meanwhile, Bung Moktar said the MoU was timely due to the current challenges the country is facing, especially the Covid-19 pandemic. ― Bernama