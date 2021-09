Former Jemoreng assemblyman Abu Seman Jahwie has died at the age of 64. ― Borneo Post pic

SIBU, Sept 17 ― Abu Seman Jahwie — a political secretary to the chief minister — passed away at 5am today.

The former Jemoreng assemblyman passed away at the Rejang Medical Centre here.

Abu Seman served as assemblyman for two terms from 2006 to 2016.

He was 64 years old.

He is survived by his wife Dayang Normaliza Awang Tambi and three daughters. ― Borneo Post