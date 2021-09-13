Perak exco: Those aged 18 and above can get walk-in vaccination at any PPV within state

Mohd Akmal said the daily slots are filled on a first-come first-serve basis. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Sept 13 — All public vaccination centres (PPVs) in Perak will be open for walk-ins for individuals aged 18 and above, beginning today, said Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin.

He said they include foreign nationals and undocumented migrants who can get their Covid-19 vaccine at 23 public PPVs in all 12 districts in the state.

“The efforts are done so as to achieve herd immunity soon, and it is hoped that all parties would play their roles to ensure the vaccination exercise runs smoothly,” he said when contacted here today.

Mohd Akmal added individuals who have not received their appointments via the MySejahtera application are also encouraged to come, but the daily slots are filled on a first-come first-serve basis.

He said those who wish to obtain their vaccination at the PPVs must ensure that they are asymptomatic, not classified as close contacts and not in the quarantine period.

Previously, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad was reported as saying that the state government is expected to achieve herd immunity by October.

The target is based on several strategies formulated by the state government through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) to speed up its inoculation programme to all walks of life statewide.

According to the Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV), a total of 1.4 million or 57.2 per cent of the adult population in Perak had received their first dose at 45 PPVs as of Sept 9. — Bernama