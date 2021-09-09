In Perak, cops obtain remand order for man who allegedly swung sickle atop police car

A video clip that went viral yesterday showed a man swinging a long-handled sickle in front of the Gopeng Police Station and, for a brief moment, while standing on top of a police patrol car.

IPOH, Sept 9 — The police have secured an order to remand a 61-year-old man who allegedly acted aggresively by swinging a long-handled sickle in public in Gopeng, south of here, yesterday.

“The remand is for four days from September 9 (today) to September 12 (Sunday),” said Kampar District Police chief Supt Hasron Nazri Hashim in a WhatsApp message.

He was overpowered and caught after a team of firefighters directed a jet of water at him as he stood on the roof of the patrol car.

It is learned that the man, armed with the sickle and a machete, had seized a motorcycle outside the Lawan Kuda market and ridden to the Kopisan residential area before heading to the police station.

He went right to the front door of the enquiries section, then turned back and headed towards the Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur trunk road.

The police parked a patrol car in the middle of the road to prevent members of the public from using the stretch of road. — Bernama