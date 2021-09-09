Anwar: Negri PKR row over, Aminuddin to stay state chief

Anwar said there was no issue with Aminuddin’s position as MB. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The leadership crisis affecting Negri Sembilan PKR has been resolved after a meeting today, party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

The state leadership has agreed to continue working under state party chief and Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, he said.

“They gave a clear commitment to work together as a team, but there had been some decisions on adjustments in terms of leadership of the political bureau and membership.

“These things have been decided and the concerns of some of the branch (division) leaders will be taken into account, which is normal,” he told reporters after meeting with the Negri Sembilan PKR leadership today.

Anwar said that at the meeting, Aminuddin was asked to pay more attention to the party and division’s needs as well as to strengthen its election machinery to face the 15th general election (GE15).

He said Aminuddin should heed the concerns and points made by the party’s state assemblymen to focus on the state’s problem.

“Their concerns were about how to ensure the party’s programmes and machinery can be strengthened. We will consider some of these views and I asked Aminuddin to remain as the state chairman.

“I think issues were raised because their (the members’) focus is the party. The mentri besar has to take care of the state and its governance,” he said.

However, Anwar said there was no issue with Aminuddin’s position as MB, adding that the topic was not even brought up during the meeting today.

On Sunday, a group of PKR state leaders led by then Negri Sembilan PKR information chief Yusuf Tapar sent a memorandum rejecting Aminuddin’s leadership.

Yusuf, who was later sacked, added on Monday that the statutory declaration rejecting Aminuddin was signed by the party's branch and wing leaders as well as those holding positions in the state leadership and was sent to Anwar about four months ago.