Dr Adham Baba: More time needed to complete Malaysia’s vaccine development roadmap

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya, September 9, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 -- The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) still needs more time to complete the nation’s Roadmap for Vaccine Development, as the government is still gathering the necessary funds, talent and technology.

When answering questions regarding the status of the roadmap and by when it will be published, Mosti’s minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said “we will announce the roadmap later.”

At the news conference, he reiterated previously announced information, including that the development of Covid-19 vaccines using messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology have reached the “cloning stage”.

“We are also looking at more international collaborations that could speed up the process,” he added.

The drafting of the roadmap had been previously announced by Adham in June, when he was then the health minister.

Later in July, Institute for Medical Research (IMR) director Tahir Aris said that made-in-Malaysia Covid-19 vaccines are expected to be ready by 2024, and are being designed as booster shots.