Covid jabs for teens under 18 starting next week, says Sarawak DCM

A man receives a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the KLCC vaccination centre in Kuala Lumpur August 31, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Sept 5 — Covid-19 vaccination for those below 18 years old in Sarawak is expected to begin this Wednesday, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said Sarawak is now finalising preparations to vaccinate the group.

“We are now making preparations to implement this as Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin yesterday announced that the nationwide programme would begin in Sarawak on Wednesday.

"This is because Sarawak had reached its benchmark of 80 per cent vaccinated adults," he said in a statement today.

Uggah said once the preparations had been done, the relevant details would be announced.

Meanwhile, Uggah is again appealing to a small group of Sarawakians who had refused or were still reluctant to be vaccinated to do so immediately.

He said so long as these people are not vaccinated, they would endanger themselves and others around them.

"This is more so now when we are experiencing more positive cases as well as the presence of the more infectious Delta variant,” he added. — Bernama