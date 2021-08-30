Quartet plead not guilty to assaulting fellow ‘bomoh’ in Kelantan

The four men were charged with causing hurt to Ahmad Shahrill 'Ariff (rpt Shahrill 'Ariff) Zainol, 39, at a home stay here at about 4pm last Aug 5.

KOTA BHARU, Aug 30 — Four men who were recorded on video, which had gone viral on the social media, assaulting a bomoh, were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with voluntarily causing hurt on the traditional healer.

However, all of them — Mohd Syamsul Izwan Midin, 33, Idris Ishak, 42, Muhammad Firdaus Mohd Adnan, 33, and Mohd Eric Mohd Ramli, 35, — who are also traditional healers, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Mohd Izdham Naim Che Ani.

They were charged with causing hurt to Ahmad Shahrill 'Ariff (rpt Shahrill 'Ariff) Zainol, 39, at a home stay here at about 4pm last Aug 5.

They faced an imprisonment for up to a year, or maximum fine of RM2,000, or both, if found guilty.

All of them, represented by lawyer Mohd Azrul Hasyimi Mohammad, were allowed bail of RM3,000 with one surety each.

The court set Oct 4 for mention for submission of documents.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Shahril Ramli. — Bernama