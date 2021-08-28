PM Ismail Sabri describes late Ahmad Sarji as a patriot, says his deeds will be remembered

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the demise of Ahmad Sarji who was a patriot, was a big loss the country. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 ― Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has described the late Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid as a patriot and a highly respected civil service administration figure whose deeds would be etched in the country’s history.

The Prime Minister said the former Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) was synonymous with various efforts to improve the image and efficiency of the public service administration and was committed to contribute ideas and expertise including the education sector despite being retired.

He said Ahmad Sarji as the chairman of the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (IKIM) and the Islamic Affairs Committee of the Conference of Rulers also played a very significant role in empowering Islamic teaching in the country.

He said the demise of Ahmad Sarji who was a patriot, was a big loss the country.

“Condolences to the members of his family on his demise and I pray they would be brave in their moment of grief.

“May his soul be showered with blessings and elevated in rank with the prophets. Al-Fatihah,” he said in a post on his Facebook today.

The late Ahmad Sarji who was the Tokoh Maal Hijrah 1420 took his last breath at a hospital at 1.40am and his body was laid to rest at Raudhatul Sakinah Bukit Kiara II Muslim cemetery at about 12 noon after being prayed at Saidina Umar Al-Khattab Mosque, Bukit Damansara.

Born on September 16, 1938 in Tapah, Perak, Ahmad Sarji who had served as KSN from 1990 to 1996 during the era of the fourth prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, was a respected figure in the country’s civil service.

He was also the founder and first chairman of the IKIM in 1992 and was reappointed to the post in 2019. ― Bernama