Sarawak parties thank PM Ismail Sabri for keeping their reps in federal Cabinet

Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has been retained as works minister under Ismail Sabri's new Cabinet. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Aug 27 — Backbenchers from the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition welcomed today’s federal Cabinet announcement that saw most of their representatives being reappointed.

The GPS Backbenchers Club thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for maintaining the number of East Malaysians as ministers and deputy ministers, saying it would deepen federal-state ties as it showed he valued their contribution to nation building.

“This shows the confidence of the federal government in the leadership of Sarawakians in helping steer the nation towards recovery,” it said in a statement.

The backbenchers hailed Ismail Sabri for retaining Petra Jaya MP Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof as senior federal works minister to ensure continuity of development projects in Sarawak, particularly the Pan Borneo Highway Project.

“At the same time, we congratulate GPS secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri for their reappointments to the Cabinet,” the club said.

It also thanked the prime minister for the inclusion of Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib, Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang and Datuk Henry Sum Agong in the administration as deputy ministers.

“We are confident with the refreshed lineup that the Cabinet will be able to deliver and continue to strengthen ties between Sarawak and Putrajaya,” the club said.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) deputy Youth chief Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman echoed the his fellow Sarawakians’ sentiments in a separate statement.

“With GPS parliamentary chief whip and Petra Jaya MP Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof being reappointed as senior minister of works, I believe that it will ensure continuity in development projects that are being undertaken in Sarawak.

“This is in terms of implementing the Pan Borneo Highway which will complement the other stretches of road that is being built in the state including the Coastal Road Network and the Second Trunk Road,” Fazzrudin, who is also Tupong assemblyman, said.

He also applauded the appointment of Khairy Jamaluddin as federal health minister.

“Khairy has been one of the top performers in the last Cabinet as the Science, Technology and Innovation minister along with the coordinating minister for the national Covid-19 immunisation programme,” he said.