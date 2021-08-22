SDMC: Over 84pc of eligible individuals in Sarawak fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Over 84 per cent of the eligible individuals for Covid-19 vaccination in Sarawak have been fully vaccinated as of yesterday. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUCHING, Aug 22 — Over 84 per cent of the eligible individuals for Covid-19 vaccination in Sarawak have been fully vaccinated as of yesterday, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Based on an SDMC’s infographics posted on Facebook today, this 84.1 per cent is translated into over 1.71 million vaccinated persons.

“While more than 3.55 million individuals in Sarawak have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, over 1.71 million have been fully vaccinated.

“The remaining of over 1.83 million individuals have been administered the first dose of the vaccine,” said SDMC quoting sources from the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) Sarawak.

At present, only those aged 18 and above are eligible for the vaccine.

SDMC said yesterday alone, 13,253 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered across Sarawak.

Of the total, 11,349 were the second dose of vaccine and the remaining 1,904 were the first dose.

Yesterday, SDMC advisor Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said on Facebook that Sarawak will start vaccinating those aged 15 to 17 next week.

The Local Government and Housing Minister said vaccination would allow Sarawakians to live with Covid-19.

“It is important for us to vaccinate as many eligible adults in Sarawak as possible and to start vaccinating those from 15 to 17 years old in Sarawak next week,” he said. — Borneo Post