Thirteen resort centre staff stranded in Gunung Jerai safely descend this evening, say police

YAN, Aug 19 — Thirteen employees of The Jerai Hill Resort in Gunung Jerai who were stranded after the route at the foot of the mountain was cut off by a landslide yesterday evening, have safely descended from the mountain peak this evening.

Yan district police chief DSP Shahnaz Akhtar Haji said they came down under the supervision of the Public Works Department (JKR) after one lane was opened at 5pm.

“JKR opened one lane during the day only for staff of the resort, Telekom Malaysia (TM) and armed forces. So far, there are still six people at the peak of Gunung Jerai,” he said when contacted by Bernama tonight.

He said the workers were allowed to descend from the mountain peak in their respective vehicles after JKR inspected the condition of the road and land structure in the affected area.

Shahnaz said six individuals are still at the peak and it was learned that they were assigned to look after the place and monitor the condition of the tourist centre.

Earlier, 19 employees of the resort centre were reported trapped at the mountain top after the route was blocked by a landslide yesterday. — Bernama