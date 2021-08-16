Muhyiddin: 87 million Covid-19 vaccine doses booked by outgoing Perikatan Nasional govt

Caretaker Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said 87 million Covid-19 vaccine doses worth around RM4.3 billion has been booked by the outgoing Perikatan Nasional Cabinet. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — A total of 87 million Covid-19 vaccine doses worth around RM4.3 billion has been booked by the outgoing Perikatan Nasional Cabinet, said caretaker Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“This is a huge procurement and this total is more than enough for you all Malaysians.

“To all Malaysians, you don’t have to worry as my Cabinet has ordered more than enough vaccines for all of you.

“If the vaccination programme goes well, all of you will be vaccinated by the end of October,” he said during a special address today.

