Covid-19: Tangga Batu industrial cluster contributes highest daily cases in Melaka, says state exco

Melaka today recorded 1,120 positive Covid-19 cases out of 19,740 positive cases reported nationwide. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, Aug 16 — The Lot 11 Tangga Batu Industrial cluster became the highest contributor of new daily Covid-19 cases in the state today, recording 636 cases or 56.8 per cent of the 1,120 positive cases.

Melaka Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said the cases were recorded as a result of the targeted screening of 760 workers at the factory after a cluster of cases was detected on August 14 involving an employee of a factory manufacturing personal protective equipment and other medical products there.

“So far, a cumulative total of 680 cases from this cluster have been recorded with 97 per cent of them involving foreign workers.

“In this regard, several control measures have been initiated, including employees who are tested positive being given treatment either at hospitals or private Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRCS) here,” he said in a statement, today.

He said all close contacts were also instructed to undergo quarantine at the PKRCS, and sanitisation work at the workplace was also done by the employer under the supervision of the Melaka Tengah district health office. The factory was ordered to close for 14 days starting August 11.

Meanwhile, Rahmad said out of a total of 1,120 Covid-19 positive cases reported today, 749 cases were in category one, category two (355 cases), category three (12 cases) and category five (four cases).

“Overall, only 1.4 per cent or 16 Covid-19 positive cases out of the 1,120 cases reported today involved categories three and five,” he added.

Melaka today recorded 1,120 positive Covid-19 cases out of 19,740 positive cases reported nationwide. — Bernama