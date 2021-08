The Covid 19 ward of the Shah Alam Hospital July 23, 2021. Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Operation Surge Capacity in the Klang Valley has resulted in a fall in hospital admissions across age groups. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Operation Surge Capacity in the Klang Valley has resulted in a fall in hospital admissions across age groups.

He said during a press conference this evening that this observation applied to those aged 20 to 39, 40 to 59 and 60 to 79.

“This shows that the effectiveness of vaccination has managed to decrease hospital admissions and the use of ICU (intensive care unit) beds,” he said.

MORE TO COME