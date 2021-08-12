Pos Malaysia to end contracts of 262 outsourced Pos Rider agents in Klang Valley

Pos Malaysia said that due to changes in the domestic postal and courier market, the volume of snail mail has continued to decline significantly while e-commerce players have started offering delivery services. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Pos Malaysia Berhad (Pos Malaysia) will carry out phase two of its rationalisation exercise of Pos Rider’s outsourcing programme involving 262 agents in the Klang Valley on September 1.

It said in a statement today that due to changes in the domestic postal and courier market, the volume of snail mail has continued to decline significantly while e-commerce players have started offering delivery services.

“We have reviewed our operations and have decided to phase out the Pos Rider scheme,” the statement said.

In appreciation of the services of former Pos Rider employees, Pos Malaysia will give priority to these agents to serve on a part-time basis should there be an increase in the demand for parcel deliveries.

According to the statement, this (arrangement) could benefit former Pos Rider agents to generate additional revenue while Pos Malaysia maintains cost-efficiency.

Pos Malaysia will continue to review business strategies, costs and resources. This is necessary to ensure business viability and sustainability throughout the Covid-19 pandemic due to the impact of limited mobility and limited operations faced by all business segments.

The Pos Rider programme was introduced in 2019 and successfully helped Pos Malaysia deliver more packages throughout Malaysia.

Pos Malaysia conducted the first phase of rationalisation on July 1 in all states except the Klang Valley, Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama