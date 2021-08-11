Muhyiddin set to meet Perikatan leaders after Cabinet meeting as majority called into question

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin after chairing a Johor state Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional meeting in Putrajaya, March 31, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to call Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) component leaders after his Cabinet meeting today, as his command of Dewan Rakyat majority has been queried.

Sources from several PN parties confirmed to Malay Mail that the meeting will happen after the meeting finishes later today at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya.

“Should be at or after 5pm. The topic will be about PN support,” said a source on the condition of anonymity.

Another source confirmed the same matter but declined to comment on the nature or objective of the meeting.

“Those who are invited to come have been notified,” said the source without elaborating.

This comes as Muhyiddin had his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong earlier ahead of the Cabinet meeting.

Free Malaysia Today reported that the Agong had reminded Muhyiddin about the Constitutional provision should he lose the majority support of the MPs.

Quoting a source in the Istana Negara, the anonymous source said the King reportedly mentioned Article 43(4) of the Constitution, which states that a prime minister shall tender his resignation should the individual loses majority support.

Chinese daily Sin Chew yesterday also quoted a source saying that Muhyiddin will meet PN component party leaders at the same time and venue.

The Vibes had yesterday quoted a source saying the meeting will be held at Muhyiddin’s residence in the afternoon following the conclusion of the Cabinet meeting.

It reported that the meeting will discuss PN’s future following the withdrawal of support by several Umno MPs recently.

Sabah STAR president and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan is believed to be on his way to the capital today, along with other Sabah leaders aligned with PN.