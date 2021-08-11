Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

Dr Adham: Over 28pc of Malaysian population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Wednesday, 11 Aug 2021 10:28 AM MYT

Foreign workers queue as they wait to get their Covid-19 jab at the Bukit Jalil Stadium vaccination centre August 10, 2021. ― Picture by Choo Choy May
Foreign workers queue as they wait to get their Covid-19 jab at the Bukit Jalil Stadium vaccination centre August 10, 2021. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 ― Some 28.3 per cent or 9,246,295 of the country’s population have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Through an infographic shared on his Twitter, the minister said a total of 16,119,916 people have received the first dose of the vaccine, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered until yesterday to  25,366,211 doses.

“According to percentage, 68.9 per cent of the country’s adult population has received the first dose, and 39.5 per cent have completed both the doses,” he said.

 

 

On the daily vaccination rate, 357,891 vaccine doses were dispensed yesterday with 160,320 doses as first dose and 197,661 doses for the second dose recipients.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme was launched last Feb 24 to curb the spread of the virus in the country. ― Bernama

Related Articles

In Malaysia